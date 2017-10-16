“Alexa, ask Cruise Planners About its Annual Convention”

Innovation and industry-first artificial intelligence at the forefront of Cruise Planners’ 2017 Convention

Cruise Planners®, an American Express Travel Representative, hosted hundreds of their travel advisors in Cancun, Mexico for its annual convention. With the fiery mantra “CP Ignite” as this year’s theme, the Cruise Planners executive team set the room ablaze as they announced the latest Cruise Planners marketing and technology innovations. Cruise Planners announced an artificial intelligence program – the first ever in the industry for home-based travel advisors. Cruise Planners developed two Alexa Skills compatible with Amazon devices – one skill is designed for consumers, another for Cruise Planners travel agents.

“At convention, we’re celebrating our success, bringing the heat and sparking inspiration with our newest developments, proving that we are the trailblazers of the travel industry,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “When Cruise Planners designs new technology and marketing, we’re building solutions for our home-based travel agent network, which allows them to focus their time on growing their sales.”

Intuitive Technology for Business Efficiency



Cruise Planners showcased its newest technology solution, CP Maxx™, its next-generation booking and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. CP Maxx, a now faster and more streamlined platform, was introduced with new features and benefits and was designed strategically with feedback directly from internal teams and the Cruise Planners Agent Technology Advisory Board – created by travel agents, for travel agents to help “Maxximize” their efficiencies and profits.

A Travel Franchise First: Skills for Amazon’s Alexa



CP Maxx will integrate seamlessly with the new Cruise Planners Alexa Skills designed for both Cruise Planners agents and their clients. Developed in-house by Cruise Planners’ award-winning technology team, the Alexa Skills are designed to strengthen the connection between Cruise Planners travel agents and their clients and be yet another way that Cruise Planners travel agents provide tremendous value and are the high-tech, high-touch solution for their clients.

Booming Luxury, Land and Cruise Sales



The themes of luxury and land travel were heavily emphasized as Cruise Planners continues to expand its training and marketing resources in both areas, resulting in record growth in 2017 and 2018 is already showing even stronger record sales. As always, cruising remains an integral part to Cruise Planners’ strong growth. Executives from all the major ocean and river cruise brands presented during general session and hosted intimate roundtable discussions throughout the convention.

New Strategic Marketing



Cruise Planners uses its propriety technology and business intelligence to power its marketing allowing agents to make smarter, more precise decisions. Cruise Planners embraces the use of video in marketing and introduced the CP Video Network, a new series of customizable video commercials, which can be used to attract consumers through social media, email marketing and their websites.

“Technology impacts the way people buy travel and we are proud to say Cruise Planners has kept up with the fast-paced world of technology and we are not slowing down,” Fee said. “We want to be the high-tech solution, so our Cruise Planners agents can be the high-touch ingredient.”

About Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative



Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, is the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the travel industry. Cruise Planners operates a network of more than 1,800 franchise owners who independently book amazing vacation and travel experiences for their clients. The Florida-based Home Office Team positions a nation-wide network of franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing, booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry’s top executives. The company continues to be lauded and has been named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 14 consecutive years. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, has been ranked as the #1 travel franchise by Franchise Business Review for 6 years in a row, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel since it started ranking companies.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla. with more than 23 years of experience, Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line. Accolades include numerous Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly, American Express Travel Representative Excellence Award for 13 consecutive years (2004-2016), American Express Agency of the Year (2010), Royal Caribbean International Chairman’s Award (2015), Royal Caribbean International President’s Award for Overall Achievement (2012 and 2014), Royal Caribbean International Home-Based Partner of the Year (2007-2013), Norwegian Cruise Line Elite Agency of the Year (2016), Norwegian Cruise Line Franchise Agency of the Year (2011-2015), Celebrity Cruises Home-Based Partner of the Year (2016), Celebrity Cruises Field Sales Account of the Year (2015), Celebrity Cruises Home-Based Account of the Year (2013-2014) and Celebrity Cruises Southeast Region Travel Agent Partner of the Year (2010), Carnival Cruise Line’s Ted Arison Founders Award, (2017), Travel Impressions Best of the Best Globe Award (2008-2016), Sandals Top Host – Worldwide, Globus Family of Brands Premier Agency Partner (2009-2016), Platinum Circle Member with Viking River Cruises (2009-2015), Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Top Producer (2008-2014) and Regent Seven Seas Cruises Top Producer. Cruise Planners is one of the Top 50 franchises for Veterans according to GI magazine, the Top Franchise Brand for Veterans according to Franchise Business Review, has been named one of the Top 25 franchises for African-Americans by Black Enterprise magazine and is a member of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association. For more information, visit http://www.cruiseplanners.com.

Stay in Touch: Media can stay up-to-date with Cruise Planners by visiting our media room, following us on Twitter @Cruisitude or on Facebook. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers should locate a travel advisor near them. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit the Cruise Planners franchise website.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808683.htm