Allen, Texas Real Estate Broker Pam Matlock Was Selected for D Magazine’s List of the 2017 Best Real Estate Agents in Dallas for the Third Consecutive Year

Premier luxury real estate broker Pam Matlock has officially been awarded the prestigious “D-Best” real estate agent award for the third consecutive year by D Magazine. This award signifies that Pam has consistently gone above and beyond for her clients, and has outperformed her colleagues in the Dallas, Texas, real estate industry, to become “the best of the best.”

D Magazine is an annual guide to the best food, drinks, shops, and entertainment in Dallas. D Magazine also rates the best professionals in Dallas, including doctors, lawyers, architects, and realtors. To be considered for this high-status award, individuals and businesses must be nominated by a past client.

"Being successful in real estate is not measured by the number of awards you receive rather it is measured by the number of happy clients you have made," stated Pam Matlock. "Being recognized as a top real estate agent by D Magazine is nice, but the true rewards are made one happy client at a time."

Pam Matlock is the principal broker behind Matlock Real Estate and is deeply committed to integrity and transparency with clients at all times. She is a graduate of the Realtor Institute and a three-time recipient of the D-Best realtor award.

Matlock Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm with a strong commitment to delivering concierge level service and excellence in the exclusive luxury residential real estate market of Allen, Fairview, Lucas, McKinney, Parker, Plano, Prosper and all of Lovejoy ISD. Matlock Real Estate specializes in the marketing and selling of custom, high-end, residential estates. To learn more about Pam Matlock and her team, visit http://www.PamMatlock.com.

