Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) Announces the 2017 Global Patient Safety Champions

Congressman Burgess, Congressman Green and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Named Inaugural Award Recipients

The Honorable Michael C. Burgess, MD (R-TX-26), the Honorable Eugene Green (D-TX-29) and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) have been named the 2017 Global Patient Safety Champions by the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global), it was announced today.

At a reception in Washington, DC, ASOP Global Executive Director Libby Baney presented the awards to the 2017 award recipients.

“ASOP Global’s mission is to combat illegal online pharmacies and counterfeit medicines to protect consumers around the globe through advocacy, education and research,” Baney said.

“We chose Congressman Burgess, Congressman Green and NABP as our first Global Patient Safety Champions because they have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to helping us achieve that mission.”

As Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, Dr. Burgess has been a steadfast leader in protecting Americans from rogue online pharmacies and unapproved, adulterated or counterfeit medicines.

“When several members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation this year that would enable Americans to buy medicine from foreign online pharmacies, Dr. Burgess responded with compelling facts and sound policy arguments against drug importation, making clear that patient safety comes before politics,” Baney said.

Congressman Eugene Green, a 25-year veteran in the House of Representatives, founder of the Congressional Public Health Caucus, and Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, has advocated for policies and initiatives that improve health outcomes for all Americans.

“Congressman Green was a critical voice of reason during this year’s drug importation debates, and has consistently advanced policies that help ensure Americans have access to safe, U.S. FDA-approved medicine,” Baney said.

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) has been a leader in patient safety for almost two decades, starting in 1999 with the Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites® (VIPPS®) program that has granted accreditation to safe online pharmacies in the U.S., reviewing thousands of websites and providing a “Not Recommended” list since 2008.

In 2014, NABP launched the .Pharmacy Verified Website Program, becoming the official registry operator for the .pharmacy domain, to create a safe online environment where consumers can be confident that the websites where they buy medication or obtain information are safe and legitimate.

“In today’s digital environment, .pharmacy is the most effective way to turn the tide against sophisticated criminals who build authentic-looking sites and can easily duplicate verification logos to trick unsuspecting consumers into thinking they are visiting a legitimate online pharmacy,” Baney said. “With .pharmacy, the “seal of quality” is built into the web address.

“Keeping consumers safe and protecting the U.S. prescription drug supply are critical priorities that require solutions involving business, healthcare providers, patient safety organizations and governments coming together and being vigilant in the face of threats from illegal online pharmacies,” Baney said. “ASOP Global is proud to call Congressman Burgess, Congressman Green and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy our first Global Patient Safety Champions.”

Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) is a non-profit organization dedicated to combatting illegal online pharmacies and counterfeit medicines to make the Internet safe for consumers worldwide.

