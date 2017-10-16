Angel Network to Showcase Impact Investing in Africa at its Third National Gathering

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The event at the Canadian Embassy will feature celebrity chef and stories of impact

RENEW, an impact investment and advisory firm which manages The Impact Angel Network (IAN), a global network of investors, has announced the IAN’s 2017 National Gathering will be held on October 27th at the Embassy of Canada. It will gather IAN members and distinguished guests to share stories of conscious capitalism and impact investing and their role in growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa to create jobs and help build a culture of entrepreneurship on the continent.

The event will kick off with a dinner on October 27th featuring a curated menu by special guest Marcus Samuelsson, the Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised celebrity chef well-known through popular shows Iron Chef America, Chopped, and Anthony Bourdain’s CNN show Parts Unknown.

Throughout the evening, attendees will interact with other special guests and dignitaries, and hear IAN members’ personal stories about how they help finance companies managed by smart and successful Ethiopian entrepreneurs for impact and financial returns.

Tickets for the event are available until Monday, October 23th and can be purchased at this link.

Additional events will be held exclusively for IAN members throughout the weekend. The IAN membership is free and open to accredited investors at the following link.

ABOUT THE IMPACT ANGEL NETWORK

The IAN is the largest North American-based angel investor network for Africa, managed by RENEW. Its members seek to make both social impacts and financial returns through investments in SMEs; a proven engine of economic growth and job creation, but lacking capital in Africa due to their size. They believe that targeting employment through SMEs, dollar-for-dollar, can help reduce poverty in a more sustainable way than charity. To date, the IAN has made investments in seven companies in Ethiopia.

ABOUT RENEW

RENEW, with its largest office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, manages the IAN’s investment operations. Staffed by seasoned financial analysts, lawyers and business consultants with extensive experience in Africa, the firm provides sourcing, company research and due diligence, structures investment deals, and offers hands-on consulting to its portfolio companies. The company operates as a public-private partnership backed by Canadian agency Global Affairs Canada and previously the US Agency for International Development. This structure lowers investment cost and helps mitigate investment risk.

Please visit RENEW’s website for more information and for highlights from the 2016 National Gathering.

