Annual Think Global Awards Announced

The Think Global Forum announces Think Global Awards 2017.

The Think Global Forum is pleased to announce the very first Think Global Awards. The Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands and companies around the world. The importance of reaching a global audience effectively and efficiently is so critical in today's market place. Your global content, the languages and a host of items play such an important factor along with local cultural market understandings.

These awards are a way of recognizing the achievements in these areas and to help and promote the awareness of thinking globally.

Brand of the Year Award

Community Award

Company of the Year Award

Global Advertising Award

Language Industry Person of the Year Award

Localization Recognition Award

Manufacturing Company of the Year Award

Life Sciences Company of the Year Award

Most Innovative Use of Technology Award

Online Advertising Award

Retail Company of the Year Award

Technology Company of the Year Award

Travel Company of the Year Award

“Following the rapid growth of the Think Global Forum and the tremendous support we have received from the wider community it is exciting to see the launch of the very first Think Global Awards,” commented Simon Hodgkins, Think Global Forum Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Vistatec.

The Think Global Forum has a growing number of Forum Executives that represent many leading companies and brands that include:

GoPro, NetApp, Skype, Motorola, Illumina, Viator, Toyota, Yamaha, Kawasaki, First Data, Classic Vacations, Oasis Collections, VMware, Generali, The Wealthy Travel Agent, [24/7] Inc, PCA, Author IT Software Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc, Hyundai, Northrop Grumman, Becton Dickinson and Company, Trip Advisor, Edwards Life Sciences, Varian Medical, Deloitte, OpenJaw Technologies, Carnival Group, Hostelworld, Wyndham Worldwide, Expedia and LinkedIn.

If you would like to find out more about the Think Global Forum Awards, please visit:

https://www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards/

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading localization solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Mountain View, California, USA. https://www.vistatec.com

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a body of industry professionals designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of the globalization of products and services around the world. With a strong interest in all things localization the forum is made up of industry thought leaders who can offer keen insights into the here and now and importantly the future. http://www.thinkglobalforum.org/

