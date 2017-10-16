Aqua Forza Classes Now Offered at Grand Velas Riviera Maya

New Water Fitness Classes Offer Deluge of Benefits Including Cardiovascular Stability and Flexibility

Guests at Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico can now engage in a new aqua fitness class, Aqua Forza. While on floating exercise mats in the resort’s serene Zen pool area with views of the flora and fauna of the Mayan jungle, Aqua Forza challenges the human body with low impact routines on water. The exercises use one’s own body weight so that joints and muscles are protected to avoid any injury. Benefits of the class include improved breathing, blood circulation and heart rate, an increase in muscle mass and endurance and a reduction of stress. Taking place on non-slip mats secured above the water, it also improves stability, concentration and mood. For guests over the age of 16, Aqua Forza is led by qualified trainers who lead a maximum of 6 people per session. Included in the nightly rate, the 60-minutes classes are at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the resort’s Zen pool.

Resort rates start at $393 per person per night based on double occupancy and include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://www.rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.

Set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves and with the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort. Guests can choose among three separate ambiances in this Leading Hotel of the World, including adults-only oceanfront, family-friendly ocean view and a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula’s jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with balconies, and some with private plunge pools. All feature fully stocked mini bars, plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane amenities, artisanal tequila, and Nespresso coffee machines. Bathrooms deserve special mention with walk in glass shower, deep soaking Jacuzzi tubs and marble interior. Eight restaurants, including five gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza, Mikel Alonso and Xavier Pérez Stone, holds the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction. Se Spa, a Leading Spa of the World, is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments, offerings from around world and signature seven-step water journey. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids Clubs and Teen’s Club; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Piano Bar, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. The resort has won numerous awards from Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today and several other magazines and major companies worldwide, including World Luxury Spa Awards and TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame. Grand Velas Riviera Maya was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and President of Velas Resorts, with his brother Juan Vela, Vice President of Velas Resorts.

