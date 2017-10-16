Author LJ Bynum’s newly released “Grandpa The Talking Donkey” is a collection of stories about the good in the world from a great storyteller.

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Grandpa The Talking Donkey” from Christian Faith Publishing author LJ Bynum recounts the stories told by a great storyteller. Author LJ Bynum’s father always told her stories as a child that came to help her through tough times in life.

“Grandpa The Talking Donkey”: a collection of stories about the good from a great storyteller. “Grandpa The Talking Donkey” is the creation of published author, LJ Bynum.

“I, the author, pray that you will tell stories to your children like my father did when I was growing up. His doing so is some of the greatest memories of my childhood. Hard work, church, and my father’s stories saturated my mind with images of times past.” –LJ Bynum

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LJ Bynum’s new book is a collection of stories from the author.

Grandpa Donkey Abraham is a great storyteller. He is a walking historian. His job can best be described as teacher. He has many techniques to help his listeners learn. He will not deny that he loves his Creator. He praises the Creator with joy. He teaches all of the barnyard animals to praise and give God thanks all the time.

The bad comes when it is most unwelcome. Thanks to God, however, there is a great deal of good in the world. “Grandpa The Talking Donkey” tells stories about the good that can be replayed whenever they are most needed.

View a synopsis of “Grandpa The Talking Donkey” on YouTube.

