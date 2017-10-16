Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Names Indiana Limestone Company Large Business of Year 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

In a recent awards ceremony, the Bloomington (Ind.) Chamber of Commerce selected the Indiana Limestone Company as its Large Business of the Year for 2017. The company is a leader in the production of highly valued Indiana Limestone, which has been an elite building material for more than a century.

Any company belonging to the chamber may be nominated as Business of the Year. Based on selection criteria, a committee of chamber members then decides on the winners in the small, medium and large business categories. Winning nominees are recognized for strong community involvement, along with business success as gauged by evidence of growth relative to the rest of their industries in employees, sales volume, and profitability.

“We were excited to recognize Indiana Limestone Company and our other honorees at The Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Community Awards recently,” said Anne Bono, interim President and CEO and Director of Advocacy and Public Policy. “The individuals and organizations who were honored have demonstrated their commitment to our business community, their colleagues and the Bloomington area. It’s our pleasure to share their stories and celebrate their achievements with our members.”

“We’re honored and privileged to have been considered for this award,” said Tom Quigley, President and CEO of Indiana Limestone Company. “Bloomington is an incredible, thriving community, full of talented and dedicated individuals. We’re proud to be part of it, and we appreciate the support that the Chamber gives Indiana Limestone and the entire business community here.”

“People will connect us with a lot of monumental buildings in North America,” said Duffe Elkins, the company’s chief operating officer. “We can talk about the Empire State Building, the Pentagon, the National Constitution Center, and two thirds of all the state capitals. People recognize us for that, but what I think many don’t know is that we provide a lot of raw materials to fabricators all over the country, and we also fabricate a line of hardscape products. So we’re pretty vertically oriented, from raw materials to finished products.”

About Indiana Limestone Company

Indiana Limestone Company is unmatched as the premier supplier of Indiana Limestone in a range of beautiful and lasting building products. Founded in 1926 (with predecessor firms that had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), Indiana Limestone Company today remains the provider of choice for this internationally renowned natural stone. Throughout an illustrious history in which its stone has made such iconic structures as the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and the Pentagon, Indiana Limestone Company has reliably provided the highest quality products and services carefully tailored to the needs of the market with an environmental, natural focus.

