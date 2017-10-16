BM Windows in San Diego Launches Design Center, An Online Tool for Replacement Window Shoppers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

BM Windows, an independent replacement window and door company in San Diego, recently announced the launch of their online Design Center. The Design Center can be found on the company’s website, is free to use, and does not require users to create an account or give the company their email address. It is the first tool of its kind created by an independent replacement window dealer.

To use the Design Center, visitors first select the home style that most closely resembles their own. Choices include bungalow, ranch, two-story coastal, and condominium style homes. Once the style is chosen, users can then customize the home by changing certain details like the roof, wall color and material, and the trim. Then, the user begins selecting the windows to include in the home by choosing from drop-down menus. After the windows are placed in the home, various features can be added, such as different frame colors and window grids. The same process can be repeated on the rear elevation of the house or condo.

Michal Bohm, owner of BM Windows had this to say, “Creating a tool like this Design Center was a substantial investment for our replacement window company, but we wanted to give our customers one more way to learn about replacement windows and doors, in addition to all of the other resources already on our website.”

Bohm continued, “We know that some people don’t want to just read about windows and doors—they want to see pictures and visualize what new windows and doors can do for the look of their home. We also know that not everyone visiting our website is looking to buy new windows and doors right now. Our Design Center tool is a way they can get familiar with replacement windows and doors so they have a good idea of what they want before meeting with a sales representative.”

The Design Center is the latest consumer resource available on the BM Windows website. The site also contains an extensive glossary of replacement window terms, a location finder tool, and other helpful resources to help consumers learn more about BM Windows, and the replacement window industry in general.

About BM Windows

BM Windows is a San Diego replacement window and patio door company specializing in vinyl retrofit products that perform well in coastal climates. The company was established with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and follows a simple philosophy—deliver high-quality products and service at affordable prices, without the hassle of high-pressure sales presentations.

BM Windows has completed thousands of replacement window and door installations throughout San Diego County and was named one of the Fastest Growing Dealers by Door & Window Market Magazine. BM Windows was also named Dealer of the Year by Window & Door Magazine for excellence in customer service. Learn more about BM Windows at https://www.bmwindowsca.com.

