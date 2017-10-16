Bokara Legendre Searches for Spiritual Meaning in New Book

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The writer, performer, and artist’s memoir finds home beyond a life of luxury

Bokara Legendre grew up on a massive plantation, traveled the world, and her mother was Gertie Legendre, a socialite and big game hunter who partied with the Fitzgeralds. Though despite her many adventures and privileges, Legendre still felt that there was something missing in her life.

In her new book, “Not What I Expected,” Legendre gives readers an inside look into that glamorous lifestyle of travel to faraway places and dining with famous guests, but also peels back the curtain on Legendre’s search for meaning, peace, and a sense of place.

Legendre’s interest in spirituality is evidenced in her successful television shows, “Lunch with Bokara” and “Conversations on Consciousness,” where she interviewed spiritual masters in order to gain insight into differing worldviews and spiritualities. This then influenced her own spiritual practice with shamanism and lead her on a journey of self-discovery.

“In my lifetime, I was able to experience many great career highs, from working at The New York Times to interviewing well-known spiritual masters, though I often was left wondering about the greater meanings of life,” Legendre said. “Discovering my spirituality has enabled me to be free from my class status at birth and live life to the fullest on my own terms.”

In “Not What I Expected,” readers will revel in Legendre’s tales of luxury, adventure, and excitement, while realizing that home isn’t a place, it’s ourselves.

Bokara Legendre is a performer, writer, and artist, whose wide-ranging career spans many decades. Legendre ran two successful television shows, reported as a journalist for The New York Times, and performed monologues in theatres across the U.S.. Legendre now splits her time between homes in New York and California. For more information about the author, please visit http://www.bokarabook.com/.

