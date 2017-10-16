CEO of LCG and H.E.L.P.® Foundation, Gary Frank, Announces Education Programs and Matching Grant for Music in Public Schools

Philly POPS Chairman of the Board pledges $10,000 toward orchestra’s youth outreach program.

LCG CEO, and Chairman of the Board of The Philly POPS®, Gary Frank, announced the expansion of POPS in schools for 2017-2018, along with a donation matching grant, personally pledging $10,000 on behalf of the H.E.L.P.® Foundation, at the Fifth Annual POPS Black Tie Ball on Sep. 14. For more information about these programs and to donate, please visit: http://www.phillypops.org.

"POPS in Schools has afforded thousands of students the opportunity to appreciate enhanced music education in partnership with, and support of, the outstanding educators of the Philadelphia School District,” stated Gary Frank, Chairman and CEO of LCG and Chairman of the Board of The Philly POPS®, “and I am personally impassioned by the effort to guide and support the children of our community through the orchestral arts”.

Two new schools have been added to the program for this academic year: Childs Elementary in South Philadelphia and Bache-Martin in North Philadelphia. Simultaneously. Frank announced the continuation of jazz programming for high schoolers, in its fourth year with All City Jazz, and the further expansion of existing programs including Delaplaine McDaniel School in Point Breeze and Isaac Sheppard in Kensington.

Launched in 2015, POPS in Schools is an EITC-Certified Program that enhances music education for approximately 1,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia by embedding Philly POPS Teaching Artists in schools to coach and mentor students. Arts in Education programs are developed around collaboration, professional development, and deep, lasting relationships. POPS in Schools will build ongoing programs with both students and teachers in an effort to provide music education enhancements to a school district that has had ongoing funding issues with its arts programs.

"It is my greatest hope that our continued expansion and enhancement of these collaborative education efforts will infuse a sincere appreciation and fondness for the arts, and in particular, keep POPS and orchestral music alive in the hearts of our youth for years to come,” stated Frank.

About The Philly POPS®

In its 39th season, the all-NEW Philly POPS® continues playing the music audiences know and love to hear. Audiences are raving about the new energy of The Philly POPS® and the talent and warm personality of Maestro Michael Krajewski, Music Director and Conductor. The Philly POPS® is the largest stand-alone POPS orchestra in America, performing in Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia, and around the tri-state region entertaining audiences with an eclectic mix of musical genres – from Sinatra to Zeppelin, from Elton John to Star Wars and beyond. The Philly POPS® is a founding resident company of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The orchestra boasts a blend of the most talented and best musicians from the musically rich Philadelphia region. The Philly POPS® is presented by Encore Series, Inc. For more information about The Philly POPS®, please visit http://www.phillypops.org.

About Gary Frank, Chairman and CEO of LCG, Ltd. and H.E.L.P.® Foundation

Gary Frank is Chairman and CEO of Philadelphia based LCG, Ltd., the nation’s largest privately held employee legal plan provider, and was the architect of its exclusive H.E.L.P.® Legal Plan in 1995. Frank also established H.E.L.P.® Foundation, the philanthropic division of LCG, Ltd., which dedicates time and resources in furtherance of community service and in support of charitable causes and non-profit organizations, both regional and nationwide. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Encore Series, Inc., presenter of The Philly POPS®, as well as Chairman of Nominations and Governance, and a member of the Executive Committee, of the Board of Directors for The Philadelphia Orchestra. Frank is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), where he serves as Co-Chairman of the Marketing and Information Technology Committee, serves on the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, as a member of the Executive Committee for Fox’s Fight to Beat Melanoma in affiliation with Abramson Cancer Center, and is a lifetime member of Mensa International. For more information about Gary Frank, LCG, Ltd., and H.E.L.P ® Foundation please call 888-667-6150 or visit http://www.lcgltd.com.

