Chagrin Falls Community Says Farewell and Breaks Ground on Intermediate School

Renovation and Expansion of the Intermediate School are underway for the Chagrin Falls School District

On Saturday, October 14, Gilbane Building Company and Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District joined the local community to say farewell to the historic Intermediate School building and celebrate the groundbreaking of the new classroom wings. The district kicked off the event with remarks from Mary Kay O’Toole, president of the Chagrin Falls Board of Education, followed by John Bourisseau from the Chagrin Falls Historical Society, Erinn Grube from the One Vote Chagrin levy committee, Marlene Anielski, member of the Ohio House of Representatives (Sixth District), and Robert Hunt, superintendent of Chagrin Falls Schools. Residents also had the opportunity to share their favorite memories about the school and those will now be documented in a book that will be placed in a time capsule in the newly renovated Intermediate School.

The project site is situated within the historic village of Chagrin Falls and is adjacent to the Historic Society, historic homes and an active business community. The project team has implemented several outreach activities to introduce the project team to the local community and educate residents on the project.

Gilbane will serve as the construction manager for the 89,000 SF renovation and expansion project. The project consists of demolition of the three-story classroom building originally built in 1940; renovation of the 1914 classroom building, gymnasium, and auditorium; and construction of a new three-story classroom wing. The building design will restore the most historical elements of the original facility, while creating modernized classrooms for students and staff.

“After attending the groundbreaking ceremony, you can really feel the excitement and support from the students, staff and community of Chagrin Falls. This new school will provide an updated learning environment for students, faculty, staff and future generations to come. Gilbane is proud to partner with Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools on this exciting project!” said Keri Ash, Gilbane Building Company Project Manager

“This project is the result of four years of study and planning. For much of this time, our partners at Gilbane Building Company and Stantec Architecture were by our side as we evaluated many options prior to bringing one forward to the community. The 66% passage rate indicates that the community is excited and will embrace this new building as a center for education, as well as a gathering place for our community,” said Robert Hunt, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools Superintendent.

About Gilbane Building Company



Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has 48 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com. Gilbane has been providing construction management services in Ohio since 1959.

About Chagrin Falls Exempted School District



Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools is a small, suburban school district located in the eastern part of Cuyahoga County, as well as a portion of Geauga County. The district, with an enrollment of 1900 students, consists of four schools: Gurney Elementary (Preschool-Grade 3), Intermediate School (Grades 4, 5, and 6), Chagrin Falls Middle School (Grades 7 and 8), and Chagrin Falls High School (Grade 9-12). The schools are an integral part of the community of Chagrin Falls. There is strong support of the students’ education from residents, teachers, parents, and the students themselves. Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools has high academic standards and student excellence, reflected in their consistent top state rankings and numerous local and national accolades. The district has ranked in the top three percent of the 611 school districts in Ohio time and time again.

