Chris Ericson’s New Book “Other World Adventures O.W.A: Volume One The Duway Adventure” is an Eye-popping Adventure Filled With Action, Fantasy, and Magic

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Recent release “Other World Adventures O.W.A: Volume One The Duway Adventure” from Page Publishing author Chris Ericson is a spellbinding tale of a lonesome young man’s quest to defeat a baleful enemy whilst dealing with a world full of ethereal entities.

Chris Ericson, an Air Force Veteran, a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a love for writing and an affinity for a good imagination, has completed his new book “Other World Adventures O.W.A: Volume One The Duway Adventure”: an epic narrative of courage and determination as Duway finds himself dealing against not just simple odds, but with mystical adversaries, as he pushes forward in his adventure while slowly embracing his fate.

Author Ericson exhibits a fantastic style of narration that leaves the readers enthralled with vivid depictions of the characters: “’They are known as the Witches of Caladron. They were believed to be purely mythical. I’ve heard stories about them down through the years. The two on the end are blind but have powerful, deadly weapons. The one in the middle has perfect eyesight yet no weapon. She gives orders to the others as to where they need to shoot. They are very accurate despite their lack of eyesight,’ Wy explained.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Chris Ericson’s engrossing novel also manifests that despite the humdrum moments in life, there always comes a time when things become interesting, thrusting each person into a consuming experience akin to reality and fantasy colliding. Everything happens for a reason, and those reasons can be too overwhelming for someone to grasp.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Other World Adventures O.W.A: Volume One The Duway Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create – not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14789334.htm