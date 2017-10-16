CivicPlus® Adds CivicClerk® Agenda and Meeting Management Solution to its Product Suite

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CivicPlus has acquired BoardSync, a leader in agenda and meeting management solutions for municipalities.

CivicPlus, the nation’s leader in integrated technology for local government, has announced that it has acquired BoardSync, a leader in agenda and meeting management solutions for municipalities. The addition will allow CivicPlus to offer a CivicClerk product solution and will expand its product portfolio, strengthening its offering as a comprehensive solution provider for local government.

“BoardSync has earned an outstanding reputation for offering an industry-leading agenda and meeting management software solution for local governments,” said CivicPlus President Brian Rempe. “This combination will allow both entities to expand and strengthen their offerings. BoardSync is an ideal partner for CivicPlus, and its powerful software is the ideal foundation for our new CivicClerk integrated product offering.”

Per Doug Shumway, BoardSync Co-Founder, the partnership with CivicPlus will also offer a more comprehensive solution for the existing clients of both entities.

“By combining with CivicPlus, our clients will have access to an expanded portfolio of integrated solutions tailored for local government, including website design, human resource management, emergency notifications, and parks and recreation management,” said Shumway. “In addition, CivicPlus’ clients will be able to integrate our existing agenda management, meeting minutes, board portal, and public engagement solutions into their CivicEngage websites. Our partnership is a win-win for everyone."

CivicPlus is the integrated technology platform for local government, working with over 2,500 local governments including municipalities, counties, and municipal departments. CivicPlus has been selected by Inc. Magazine as “One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.” since 2011. For more information visit CivicPlus.com.

