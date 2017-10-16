Dental Connection Is Launched To Connect All That Is Dental In Iowa And The Midwest

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Dental Connection is a networking organization for the dental industry to assist in the challenges and the realization that everyone communicates differently. The Dental Connection team is comprised of individuals with backgrounds and experience specific for the dental industry in financial and accounting, dental supplies and systems, dental equipment and technology and marketing.

There is no question that the world that we live in is constantly changing and moving forward. Professionals in the dental industry are not immune to these forces and are seeking out networking and resources to adapt to these changes.

New dentist will be leaving school with a significant debt load and must navigate the employment options. Corporate dentistry, group practice, single location, employment contracts, buy in agreements, and practice location are among the decisions they will be making before they even see their first patient.

Current associates face similar challenges as the new graduate but contend with a different set of decisions. Is the current office or location going to provide the best opportunity for success, what marketing tools are there to generate more new patients and how can dentists be sure that the employment and buy in agreements are fair and reasonable.

Practicing dental clinic owners who are looking for associates, partners, or buy out possibilities struggle to find the right fit in a competitive market. How to attract a great associate or partner and have a successful transition are concerns for these owners.

Keeping up to date with new technology, equipment, dental supplies and software systems is a constant educational component of transitioning dental practices. Providing numerous communication opportunities for easy access to this information will be identified with Dental Connection.

Dental Connection is a community organization comprised of individuals with backgrounds and experience specific for the dental industry in financial and accounting, dental supplies and systems, dental equipment and technology and marketing. Networking, events, webinars, dental professionals, informational resources and links will be available for everyone in the dental industry through Dental Connection.

This same network will also incorporate various resources and support for dental students during and after graduation. The goal of Dental Connection is to be able to guide students in preparation to the business world of dentistry.

“Over the last few years, we have become very aware that professionals in the dental industry are seeking out resources to assist them through the changes while also providing a level of trust and availability closer to home,” states Cheryl O’Hern, Marketing Coordinator with Spin Markket. “Having the ability to work with individuals that have the necessary experience and who are actually located in Iowa provides a level of security knowing that the information they are receiving better reflects the patients and communities they serve.”

Dental Connection information can be viewed at http://www.dentalconnection.info, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Dental professionals and others in the dental industry are invited to contact Dental Connection at info(at)dentalconnection(dot)info and at 515-302-8026.

