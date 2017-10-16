Diversified Creates New Position, Vice President of Strategic Projects to Serve Evolving Market

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Broadcast veteran Jason Kornweiss joins Diversified team providing thought leadership to evolving media and entertainment clientele.

Diversified, an industry leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce that Jason Kornweiss has joined the ranks of the executive leadership team as Vice President of Strategic Projects. This newly created position provides subject matter expertise and thought leadership around evolving technology in the media and entertainment markets. After serving NBC for over two decades, culminating in his role as Vice President of Global Media Operations, Jason’s addition to the team supports a further enhanced customer experience for the company’s leading media and entertainment clients.

“Jason and I have a long history of collaborating to deliver ground-breaking projects,” says Michael Wright, SVP of Diversified’s Media & Entertainment division. “Having him join the Diversified family is very exciting for me, and I know that our clients will all benefit from his contributions.”

With an extensive career of both leadership and end-user experience, Jason harnesses his years of real world knowledge to ensure that Diversified’s clients have the right technology solutions for their facilities in order to maintain their competitive edge within the marketplace. Serving as a subject matter expert abreast of the latest technologies and their applications within these unique spaces, he’ll work alongside our customers as well as our sales, engineering, and technical operations teams providing support across the division’s global operations.

“Diversified is leading the way in innovative media and entertainment technology,” says Jason Kornweiss. “I look forward to not only being a part of the team but in helping to develop today’s cutting edge solutions designed for tomorrow’s challenges.”

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leading technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital media, collaborative, broadcasting, and OTT solutions to a global clientele across a wide array of markets including financial, media & entertainment, enterprise, energy, higher education, technology, healthcare, hospitality, government, and more. As an engineering-centric organization, each team of specialized technical experts partners with clients to design custom solutions that enhance their operations, increase productivity, and help drive ROI. Diversified even provides solutions that bridge the gap from today’s technology to the emerging technologies, enabling clients to maximize their current investment by incorporating new strategic technical solutions.

Founded in 1993, Diversified has more than 30 offices serving Fortune 500 clients around the world. Recognized for thought leadership and strategic enterprise implementation, Diversified has been named Commercial Integrator Magazine’s Integrator of the Year for 2016, appears on Enterprise Networking’s Top 10 UC Solutions Providers for 2017, ranks among Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies for 2017, and is a pioneer InfoComm APEX certified company. From initial design consultation to deployment to managed services, Diversified is a trusted technology partner.

Learn more about Diversified’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions and service offerings at http://www.diversifiedus.com.

