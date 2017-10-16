Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (“Health Insurance Innovations” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HIIQ). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from August 2, 2017 through September 11, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Health Insurance Innovations shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Health Insurance Innovations made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied partly because of material errors and omissions; that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s rejection of its application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, Health Insurance Innovation’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq. Telephone: 949-419-3834 Facsimile: 949-225-4474 joon@khanglaw.com

If you purchased Health Insurance Innovations shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Health Insurance Innovations made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied partly because of material errors and omissions; that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s rejection of its application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, Health Insurance Innovation’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq. Telephone: 949-419-3834 Facsimile: 949-225-4474 joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP

ReleaseID: 477957