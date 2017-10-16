Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against Tech Data Corporation (“Tech Data” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TECD). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 24, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Tech Data shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Tech Data made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that it was experiencing execution and operational issues; that these issues were impacting the Company’s financial performance and that it would not achieve its guidance; and therefore, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 31, 2017, during a conference call to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Robert Dutkowsky disclosed that the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues that “impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated.” When this news became public, shares of Tech Data decreased in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP

ReleaseID: 477958