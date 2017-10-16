Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Top Ships Inc. (“Top Ships”) (NASDAQ: TOPS) between January 17, 2017 and August 22, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/top-ships-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that Top Ships’ CEO, Evangelos J. Pistiolis, caused Top Ships to engage in a series of manipulative shares issuance/sales transactions with Kalani Investments Limited and certain of its entities. These transactions allowed Top Ships to finance related-party transactions and acquisitions that primarily benefited Pistiolis, his related companies, and other Company insiders.

If you suffered a loss in Top Ships, you have until October 23, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

