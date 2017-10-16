Erika Pullin-Costilla’s New Book “Benny And The Jett Meet La Luna” Is An Enchanting Tale About A Night Adventure Of Two Young Boys With La Luna Before Sleeping

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Recent release “Benny and the Jett Meet La Luna” from Page Publishing author Erika Pullin-Costilla is a charming book about the newfound friendship between the moon La Luna and two boys Benny and Jett as they go outside during night time for a wonderful adventure.

Erika Pullin-Costilla, a mother of two sons who grew up in a small town in Northern Illinois, has completed her new book “Benny and the Jett Meet La Luna”: an exciting short story for children about the night adventure and learnings of two boys with their friend La Luna.

Author Erika Pullin-Costilla features some animals and the stars visible at a magical and memorable night: “Luna knew all about the nighttime animals. Owls, bats, and raccoons. Owls only hunt at night. Bats see by sound waves. Raccoons can walk on their hind legs. Just then in the sky, the stars started twinkling. ‘Oh my!’ Luna said.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Erika Pullin-Costilla’s captivating book shows a great friendship that turns adventures into fun-filled memories.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Benny and the Jett Meet La Luna” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create – not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14789181.htm