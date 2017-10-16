From Bad To Worse: Glyphosate, Recently Linked to Cancer, Now Possibly Linked to Anencephaly

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, was identified last year by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (“IARC”) as a “probable carcinogen.” More recently the State of California followed suit, requiring products containing glyphosate to be labeled as probably carcinogenic.

Today, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, a Senior Research Scientist at MIT, and Dr. Gregory Nigh, a naturopathic physician in Portland, Oregon, have published their review of the evidence that the heavy hand of glyphosate may even be reaching into the womb. They demonstrate that anencephaly, a tragic birth defect in which the brain of the fetus fails to develop, can be linked to glyphosate’s possible interference with fetal development in multiple ways.

“When we started this research on anencephaly, we were really just curious to see if there could be a link to glyphosate that might be apparent. The further we got into our review of the literature, we were shocked to discover that there isn’t just one link, but many, and they would all likely be happening at the same time in an exposed mother,” says Dr. Seneff, lead author of the review.

Dr. Nigh added, “We are not suggesting that glyphosate has been shown to cause anencephaly. We are saying that, given the surprising weight of the evidence that we found, the Precautionary Principle is in order until a truly independent review establishes its safety.”

The Precautionary Principle states that “if an action or policy has a suspected risk of causing harm to the public, or to the environment, in the absence of scientific consensus (that the action or policy is not harmful), the burden of proof that it is not harmful falls on those taking that action.” (Wikipedia).

While uncovering the various links between glyphosate exposure and anencephaly encompassed new research territory, Dr. Seneff said their findings were “deja vu all over again.” “I have been researching and publishing on the possible health impact of glyphosate exposure for nearly five years. Until more rigorous studies are conducted, all we can say is that the plausible biological mechanisms are there, and the strong correlation is there between exposure and associated conditions.”

When asked if she thought this most recent finding would compel regulatory agencies to investigate these links more carefully, she remarked, “Given the potential scope of this issue, that is desperately needed. But I’m not holding my breath.”

Their findings are sure to be met with resistance and outright dismissal. Even with the developmental pathways impacted clearly identified, and with strong correlations established between exposure and anencephalic births, detractors can rightly point out that correlation is not causation. As Dr. Seneff put it, “While those in government and industry carry on that debate, the concerned public should have this information so people can make their own decisions

and act accordingly.”

