Garnet Hill Auctions Off Upcycled Container Home to Support Habitat For Humanity

Garnet Hill, part of the HSNi portfolio of lifestyle brands, today announced it will auction off its award-winning pop-up boutique to support Habitat for Humanity. Created from an upcycled shipping pod, the pop-up boutique was designed as a container home including a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, closet and roof deck. The auction will take place on EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE (EBTH), the world’s premier online estate sale marketplace.

Garnet Hill’s pop-up boutique made appearances last summer in New York City and New Hampshire, enabling customers to see, touch and shop the brand’s products. It received a 2017 David Ogilvy Award, in the “Reinventing Traditional Media” category.



“The container boutique was a fresh and memorable way to build the Garnet Hill brand,” said Claire Spofford, company president. “To have it benefit Habitat for Humanity in its next life is gratifying for everyone on our team.”

A portion of proceeds* from the auction will be donated to Habitat for Humanity’s Global Impact Fund, which funds the organization’s work to provide affordable housing and disaster response and prevention.

“We are excited to be part of Garnet Hill’s unique online auction, and we are grateful for our continued partnership with HSN and its portfolio of brands,” said Colleen Finn Ridenour, senior vice president of Development, Habitat for Humanity International. “By inviting their shoppers to purchase products that give back to Habitat, Garnet Hill and HSNi are supporting our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to call home.”

The container home will be auctioned on EBTH.com from October 12–October 21 with a starting bid of $1.

"We’ve auctioned off millions of items, everything from a horse and firetrucks to Andy Warhol originals and a rare Torah crown, but an upcycled container home is something we haven’t seen yet,” said Brittany Sykes, PR Director at EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE (EBTH). “We’re thrilled to be expanding our inventory into even more uncommon items while also helping to raise money for a good cause.”

About Garnet Hill



Drawing on inspiration from around the world, Garnet Hill creates unique apparel and home furnishings that can be described in two words: Beautiful, Naturally.™ Beautiful design and natural fibers are hallmarks of the company, which was founded in 1976 as an importer of English flannel sheets. It has grown into a destination for discerning customers everywhere, and is a multichannel marketer, offering the merchandise it designs and curates for women, kids and home through catalogs and online at garnethill.com. Garnet Hill is a subsidiary of HSNi, Inc.

About EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE (EBTH)



EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE (EBTH) is the premier estate sale and consignment marketplace. Through a global marketplace and community of buyers and sellers, EBTH has transformed the traditional estate sale model while preserving its fundamental charm: the thrill of discovering something special. Whether clients are looking to sell a collection due to downsizing, relocation, or managing a family member’s estate, EBTH’s full-service model – photography, cataloging, payment and delivery – makes the process easy (and worthwhile: proceeds are typically 3-5 times higher than a conventional estate sale). For buyers, the reach of an e-commerce platform and the starting bid of $1 for all items means they can access an impressive range of collectibles— from a purse to a Picasso – from anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit ebth.com.

About Habitat for Humanity



Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

*A minimum contribution of $25,000 and a maximum contribution of $50,000 will be made to Habitat for Humanity.

