GCI Partners with Rackspace to Offer Cloud Technology Services

GCI, Alaska’s largest technology and telecommunications company, announced today it will partner with Rackspace, a global leader in cloud computing services, to create innovative new service offerings to serve Alaska customers and expand into new nationwide markets.

Organizations in every industry are using cloud-based technologies to reduce capital and operating costs, create efficient workflows, maximize resources, improve disaster recovery and resiliency and stay globally connected. However, a lack of internal expertise and resources can be a major hurdle for many organizations. Leading technology service providers like GCI are responding to the market need by becoming more focused on managing cloud capabilities with as-needed expertise to design and implement cloud migrations for IT stability. GCI brings top technology resources to customers, by partnering with subject-matter experts such as Rackspace to help navigate complex technology infrastructure.

“GCI is redefining what it means to be a managed service provider and our relationship with Rackspace will advance our capabilities to get us there,” said Martin Cary, senior vice president and general manager of GCI Business Services. “We’re now able to help our customers improve their operations and connectivity from anywhere in the world. Our customers range from those who already use the cloud, to those just making the move, to those who prefer more local control and access of their networks. Our collaboration with Rackspace allows GCI to provide our customers with strategic guidance and management to maximize the effectiveness of their tailored cloud environments. That enables our customers to focus their resources on their core missions, rather than on technology decisions.”

Rackspace’s core competencies include managed cloud services, enterprise application services, including Oracle and SAP ERP, managed security, email hosting, managed databases, eCommerce solutions and website hosting. The company brings key partnerships with VMware, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and OpenStack Cloud. GCI’s customers will now have access to Rackspace’s approximately 3,000 professional cloud engineers to help customers in Alaska and nationwide design, scale and properly manage cloud environments for maximum effectiveness.

According to Rackspace senior leadership, the company is excited to work with GCI as a market leader with a long and successful history serving more than 80 percent of the Alaska business market’s network and transport needs. Rackspace cites GCI’s focus on data driven key performance indicators as being consistent with Rackspace’s focus on mission to be the world’s leading cloud services company.

“GCI is a market leader with a long and successful history serving a number of customers in the Alaska market’s communications and technology service needs,” said Lisa Heritage McLin, vice president of Channel Sales and Alliances for Rackspace. “At Rackspace, we’re looking forward to helping GCI deliver solutions to their customers that will help them on their IT transformation journey.”

Rackspace says there is an enormous opportunity for businesses to optimize IT management and control overall cost of operating infrastructure. As companies are faced with the capital costs of renewing onsite hardware infrastructure, managing software contracts and committing significant capital outlays for data centers and colocation, migrating to the cloud provides an opportunity for greater flexibility.

Rackspace, the #1 managed cloud company, helps businesses tap the power of cloud computing without the complexity and cost of managing it all on their own. Rackspace engineers deliver specialized expertise, easy-to-use tools, and Fanatical Support® for leading technologies including AWS, Google, Microsoft, OpenStack and VMware. The company serves customers in 150 countries, including more than half of the FORTUNE 100. Rackspace was named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide, and has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, and others as one of the best companies to work for. Learn more at http://www.rackspace.com.

GCI is a technology and innovation company that connects its business and consumer customers to the rest of the world. GCI has been a pioneer and trailblazer in its field for 38 years, providing managed technology and communications services that enable telemedicine, online education capabilities, and commercial business from urban centers to some of the most remote communities in North America. Headquartered in Alaska, with 2,300 employees, GCI has offices across the country. Learn more about GCI at http://www.gci.com/business.

