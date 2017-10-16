Gilbane Building Company Awarded High Profile Expansion and Renovation Project at 321 North Clark

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Gilbane to begin expansion and renovation project at 321 North Clark.

Gilbane Building Company was selected by Hines as the general contractor for a 45,000 SF renovation and expansion at 321 North Clark in downtown Chicago.

Scope of work consists of enlarging and refurbishing the main lobby area, creation of integral retail and restaurant space, the construction of a partial mezzanine level on the south end of the building, remodel and reconfiguration of portions of the LL1 and LL2 levels, as well as complete elevator modernization.

Construction will start in the second quarter of 2018 after an intensive preconstruction effort and will conclude in two phases with the majority of the work in the first quarter of 2019 and the balance of the elevator modernization in the third quarter of 2019.

“We are delighted to have been selected for this high profile and challenging project and look forward to once again collaborating with our friends at Hines,” said Gary Thalheimer, Vice President/District Manager at Gilbane Building Company.

The project is located on Clark Street and the Chicago River, in the heart of downtown Chicago right on the Riverwalk. The high visibility location is approximately four blocks from Gilbane’s downtown office. In addition to Hines, Gilbane looks forward to continuing its partnership with other key players Goettsch Partners and Thornton Tomasetti.

About Gilbane Building Company



Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has 48 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Gilbane has two permanent offices located in Chicago, as well as an extensive knowledge of the Chicagoland market including construction processes, area subcontractors/suppliers, local M/WBE contractors, and familiarity with Chicago jurisdictional authorities. With 39 years of success in the highly competitive Chicagoland market, Gilbane is committed to continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Chicago construction industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14803466.htm