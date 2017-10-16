Gimmal Leapfrogs Compliance Software Market with Launch of In-Place Policy Management Complementing its DoD 5015.2-Certified Software

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Gimmal releases SaaS solution for federated and enterprise policy management

Gimmal, the leading provider of information governance and compliance services software announces a ground-breaking release for its flagship solution, Workplace Compliance.

Gimmal Workplace Compliance has been certified against the DoD 5015.2 standard for records management since 2011. The solution now includes new federated policy management features for high volumes of content – keeping information "in place" in the business system where it resides. This enables enterprises to avoid the cost and burden of migrating content or training users to tag or classify content. These enhancements also provide customers with additional deployment options, including software-as-a-service.

The process of applying policies across repositories, whether in the cloud or on premises, is now simpler than ever. This latest release provides improved automation through rule sets and rules-based triggers. By adding rules to policies to classify content instead of relying on manual tagging, Workplace Compliance simplifies and improves the information governance process. These enhanced features allow for complete information governance across the enterprise, no matter the repository.

Additional enhancements include:



Apply centralized policies to all information across any repository

Improve data security with a content rules engine that classifies content

Classify and manage data across disparate systems without moving it to a proprietary data store

Destroy unwanted and obsolete content at the end of the information lifecycle

Content classification that categorizes content based on similar textual elements

Create proactive policies ensuring content is managed according to risk and value

Eliminate eDiscovery mistakes by placing records or entire case files on legal hold

“This release is a revolutionary step forward in the governance of information and greatly simplifies an enterprise’s ability to implement an overarching information governance solution with little or no end-user involvement or impact to its current internal systems,” said David Quackenbush, Gimmal’s Chief Executive Officer.

