Greenberg Traurig’s Jerry Stouck to Present at the 2017 LANDS Housing Law CLE & Roundtable

Jerry Stouck, chair of the Federal Regulatory and Administrative Law Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate in the 2017 National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Legal Action Network for Development Strategies (LANDS) Housing Law CLE & Roundtable. The roundtable consists of various presentations and workshops, Oct. 19-20, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. Attendees will include attorneys, academics, home builders, land developers, home building associations, and other industry professionals involved in land-use planning and property development.

Stouck will speak Oct. 19, 8:45 – 9:45 a.m., on the topic, “Murr Makes Property Owner Expectations Important, So What Should They Expect?” The June 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Murr v. Wisconsin addressed the “relevant parcel” or “parcel-as-a-whole” issue, one of the most important takings issues that the Supreme Court had never previously addressed. The Supreme Court noted in Murr that the expectations of the property owner are a key factor in defining the relevant parcel for purposes of evaluating a regulatory takings claim. Stouck will address what that means in practice and how lower courts are likely to interpret and apply the Murr decision as well as the ramifications of the decision on commonly owned and contiguous land.

Stouck submitted an amicus curiae brief in Murr on behalf of the NAHB and nine other major real estate industry organizations including the Real Estate Roundtable, National Association of REITs, and International Council of Shopping Centers. Stouck also represented the property owner, a Florida real estate developer, in Lost Tree Village Corp. v. United States, another case involving the parcel-as-a-whole issue. The U.S. Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court to hear the Lost Tree case together with Murr, but the Court denied the government’s cert. petition. In his LANDS conference remarks, Stouck will compare and contrast the facts and outcomes of the Murr and Lost Tree cases.

Stouck handles environmental and land use litigation, including related contract/commercial disputes, and has broad experience with eminent domain and Fifth Amendment regulatory takings claims. He has a wide-ranging trial and appellate litigation practice and experience in complex business, regulatory, and environmental disputes with government agencies. Stouck regularly challenges federal agency action under various regulatory regimes.

