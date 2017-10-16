InventHelp Inventor Develops Billiards Aid for Those with Tremor Disorders (TST-324)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Steady Shot, to applicable companies for their consideration.

"I have Parkinson’s disease, so when I hold a pool cue, it shakes in my hand," said an inventor from Maricopa, Ariz. "I needed a way to reduce the effect of the tremors on my shots, which led me to develop a device that lets me hold the cue stick steady while aiming and shooting."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending STEADY SHOT to prevent the cue stick from shaking while trying to aim and shoot. The accessory enables the user to hold the cue stick steadily. This helps the individual to play more comfortably and effectively, which offers added peace of mind. It is designed to be compact and easily portable. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use by individuals with Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy or other tremor disorders, as well as arthritis in the hands.

The original design was submitted to the Tempe office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-TST-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

