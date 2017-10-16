JMT Consulting Leads Educational Sessions at Advantage 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Conference for Sage Intacct Customers and Partners in Las Vegas

JMT Consulting, a leader in providing financial management solutions exclusively to nonprofits announces they will be leading three sessions focused on the business issues impacting nonprofits at the Sage Intacct Advantage 2017 conference in Las Vegas.

Advantage 2017 is the yearly event for Sage Intacct customers and partners focusing on key trends and insights relevant to Software and SaaS, Services and Nonprofit organizations. This year’s conference will be on October 16-20 and held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

JMT will be leading the following sessions featured on the Nonprofit Track of the conference:



KPI’s Every Nonprofit CFO Dashboard Should Have – attendees will gain a fresh perspective on which Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to track, how to track them, and the best way to present them to your board.

Budget Management Secret Sauce for Nonprofits – learn management reporting strategies and tools every Sage Intacct user can leverage to maximize the management reporting and potential insights for their organization.

Is Your Nonprofit Prepared for FAS 958 Changes? – GAAP guidance from topic 958; learn what’s changing, what impact it has on financial tracking and reporting, and how your finance team can get ready for adoption.

JMT, a Premier Sage Intacct Partner, recommends and implements Sage Intacct to nonprofits that want improved workflow, visibility, and powerful financial management tools in an easy-to-use cloud-native set of applications.

“We consider it an honor to present to nonprofit attendees at Sage Intacct’s yearly Advantage Conference,” said Tom Thornton, JMT’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is a great event for us to share our expertise and best practices with forward-thinking nonprofits to help them maximize the benefits of using this cloud-based nonprofit financial management solution.”

JMT Consulting achieved membership in the 2017 Sage Intacct’s President’s Club. This coveted sales and customer satisfaction award, given annually by Sage Intacct to its top-performing channel partners, recognizes value added resellers (VARs) for their success in helping clients transform their finance function with Sage Intacct’s cloud Financial Management Solutions.

For more information on JMT’s sessions at Advantage 2017 go to: http://bit.ly/2yiKWGx

