Judith Shannon’s “Mind Traps and Breaking Free Through God’s Love” shows readers how to stop unfulfilled mind traps which lead to offense, rejection and depression.

“Mind Traps and Breaking Free Through God’s Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith Shannon is an examination on how to live as more than conquerors by keeping our thought life very selective.

“Mind Traps and Breaking Free Through God’s Love” shows how being offended is not cause by someone else’s treatment of us or the way a circumstance happened. It started by us missing a mind trap in our thinking and then becoming offended. “Mind Traps and Breaking Free Through God’s Love” is the creation of published author, Judith Shannon, who has spoken at women’s groups, retreats, seminars, and counseled women in the body of Christ for many years.

“If I listen to the devil, who is the father of lies, regarding the outcome of a



circumstance, I would take on his lies as my truth. The devil’s statements are



always contrary to what God says in His Word. They would become lying vanities



to me. These lying vanities are the things I assume from the words I hear all



around me.” – Judith Shannon

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Shannon’s new book shows readers how to stay free by recognizing and being aware of wrong thought patterns. Mind



traps, as the author calls them, are the starting point to mental and emotional distress which can lead to depression.

We can live free from mind traps, offense, rejection and depression by applying the truths in this book. The how-to’s are given to recover ourselves by applying God’s



ways of thinking.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14787459.htm