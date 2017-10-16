Knowmail Launches Its Smart Email On-the-go Mobile App, Powered by Personalized Artificial Intelligence

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Regain control over your inbox even with only a few minutes to spare

Knowmail, an intelligent inbox assistant, has quietly launched its mobile apps for iOS and Android Powered by its Personalized AI engine.

Knowmail developed a solution to help professionals focus on things that matter most now, do more with less effort, and balance work and life. To ensure highest standards of security and privacy, Knowmail solutions currently support Gmail and Office 365 email platforms, with plans to integrate more along the way.

“Knowmail for mobile acts as an on-the-go pane of glass to your Inbox, helping you get more of the urgent and important things done between meetings, while waiting in line, or when a minute is all you have." – Haim Senior, CEO @Knowmail

Earlier this year Knowmail partnered with Microsoft digital assistant (Cortana) and successfully launched Knowmail for Cortana skill, which leverages personalized A.I. and voice interaction to better communicate hands-free. Knowmail’s skill is available for Windows 10 users on their desktop, or within the Cortana mobile app.

With the newly launched Knowmail for mobile app, individuals will be notified only when urgent emails arrive along with other productivity features and predicted actions to automate repetitive tasks, making sure users remain organized, productive, and on top of their game even with very limited time:



Quick reply: respond inline directly and quickly

Move: the app predicts appropriate folder to move an email to with ease

Snooze: defer an urgent email to a later, more appropriate time

Set a reminder: alert yourself on a specific email you wish to revisit

Mute: avoid constant pings and distractions, unless you’re mentioned by name

Full view: expand the email for a complete view

Custom notifications: select your preferred push (or none)

This soft launch is another step for Knowmail to help individuals overcome email overload with the power of AI, this time wrapping it up as a practical solution for email on-the-go.

Knowmail strives to improve experience for all its users, thereby asks to send candid feedback directly to support with any issues, ideas, and comments they may have.

Support: support(at)knowmail(dot)me

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/knowmail_mobile_app/10162017/prweb14805919.htm