Launching Today: New On-Demand Therapy App LARKR to Revolutionize Nationwide Access to Mental Health Care

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

LARKR, the first nationwide on-demand video therapy app, has now launched in the Apple App Store. The product is modernizing mental health care access across the country and raising the bar for teletherapy with elevated service standards and unprecedented features.

LARKR – the first nationwide mental health app providing on-demand, professional video talk therapy – officially launched today in the Apple® App Store. By making talk therapy with certified therapists instantly accessible on a FaceTime®-like video chat app, LARKR closes the huge service gap that has previously left over 30 million Americans without the mental health care they need.

Now available for download, LARKR’s easy-to-use app removes traditional roadblocks to care and brings on-demand talk therapy directly to patients across the United States with no travel required. The platform works only with fully certified therapists, connecting users with professionals specializing in their area of need for affordable, 50-minute sessions that happen in real time.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Shawn Kernes, who helped lead StubHub, eBay and various other startups to success, LARKR is the first online or mobile therapy provider to work with patients under the age of 18, part of the nation’s most at-risk demographic. The app also supports multi-user, multi-location conferences for convenient group or couples’ therapy sessions. All therapists on LARKR are U.S.-based and state-certified to practice, and focus on impactful talk therapy via video chat, rather than impersonal phone calls, text messaging or simply prescribing medication to treat symptoms.

“When I learned of the massive void leaving 60 percent of the 50 Million Americans who suffer from mental illness without care, I felt compelled to create a practical and effective solution,” said Kernes, who founded the company along with his wife Chris, a highly-respected licensed marriage and family therapist. “LARKR breaks through roadblocks to care by providing meaningful therapy for anyone who needs it, at the moment they need it, even if they live in a remote area with no local therapists.”

Kernes continued: “We are incredibly excited to get LARKR’s convenient new solution for on-demand therapy into the hands of millions of people across the country. LARKR has the power to not only improve people’s quality of life, but to save lives. I’m very proud to be launching this groundbreaking new product today.”

LARKR is now available in the Apple App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/larkr-on-demand-video-therapy/id1253710426?mt=8. It will also be coming soon to Android devices.

The app is also seeking an additional 10,000 qualified mental health therapists from all 50 states to join its growing online treatment platform. Those interested in joining or learning more should visit http://www.larkr.com.

About LARKR

LARKR is a groundbreaking new start-up poised to revolutionize mental health care in America by eliminating the barriers that keep approximately 60% of Americans from receiving the help they need. LARKR provides on-demand talk therapy with certified practitioners through an easy-to-use mobile video platform, widening the reach of mental health care. Through LARKR, patients can also arrange multi-user conferences to accommodate group therapy sessions. For more information, visit http://www.larkr.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/on-demand-therapy-app/LARKR/prweb14804212.htm