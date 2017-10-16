Lifecell Skincare Announces Plans to Enter Hair Care Market

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Lifecell, the creator of the popular all-in-one anti-aging product announces it's entry into the hair care market. The company plans on releasing an all-in-one system to fight hair loss.

Lifecell Skincare, the makers of the largely popular all-in-one anti-aging cream, announces their entry into the haircare market with their new all-in-one hair restoration system. The hair care system is designed to help treat hair loss as well as improve overall hair health with a monthly multi-product system.

The monthly system comes with several products including hair restoration drops, which contain the only FDA approved over the counter ingredient for hair loss, as well as a shampoo and conditioner. This system includes ingredients in each product that work in unison to restore hair loss, thicken existing hair and improve general hair health.

“Our goal was to create a one of a kind hair restoration system that provides the best over-the-counter ingredients in fighting hair loss,” says Trevor J, Lifecell marketing consultant.

The hair restoration system is also designed to take the stress out of shopping for a good product. With having a diverse formula being shipped to the customer each month automatically, it makes the process of treating hair loss much easier for the customer.

Every product in the monthly package is designed specifically to address the issue of hair loss; all the way down to the simplest products such as the shampoo and conditioner. The pricing point of the product is expected to be announced later this month.



