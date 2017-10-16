Local Repair Support Options Improve Turnaround Times and Increase Customer Satisfaction for Enterprises

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ServiceCentral & RepairQ merge to bring expanded software solutions for mobile and consumer electronics service organizations.

Today, ServiceCentral Technologies, Inc. and RepairQ announced their merger and integration of their respective software products to greatly expand solutions for warranty and repair service providers. The combined companies, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, will have a global reach of over 500 customers with users in over 100 countries.

ServiceCentral is a leading software provider for managing enterprise service operations for OEMs, carriers, and authorized service centers. RepairQ is the leading software provider for retail repair service management. Together, they will offer an end-to-end service network solution for enterprises managing post-sales service operations from the initial customer touch points through final service resolution.

This new alliance will bring expanded service network solutions, along with combined resources, to OEMs, carriers, and other enterprises. It will also enable them to leverage the broad reach of retail ‘brick-and-mortar’ storefronts to offer warranty fulfillment directly to their customers.

"With the combined experience and solutions of RepairQ and ServiceCentral,” Steve Teel, President & CEO of ServiceCentral states, “we can offer a connected warranty support network to organizations that need more localized service fulfillment, helping them connect with their consumers by proximity with a faster, more efficient warranty service.”

“We have long envisioned connecting the growing retail repair industry to enterprise networks needing to improve their service to consumers,” RepairQ CEO James Schellhorn continues. “We believe the retail channel holds a huge advantage based on proximity and personal service to streamline warranty fulfillment, and are excited to innovate a solution that brings the greater industry closer to the consumer.”

Over the coming months, RepairQ and ServiceCentral plan to announce a series of software innovations and combined services that will draw their respective industries closer together.

For more information regarding the service plans of the new combined company or to explore the potential of connecting post-sale service to local retail, interested parties are encouraged to contact ServiceCentral at sales(at)servicecentral.com or RepairQ at partnersolutions(at)repairq.io.

About ServiceCentral



ServiceCentral Technologies, Inc. provides Enterprise Service Management solutions that dramatically increase operational efficiencies and visibility while positively improving the customer experiences. Established in 1992, ServiceCentral streamlines and automates repair, RMA, warranty, and other critical reverse logistics processes with proven and configurable workflows and systems. Enterprise clients of all sizes – mid-tier through Fortune 100 – supporting high availability products and systems rely on ServiceCentral to optimize their service operations and improve customer loyalty and profitability. For more information on ServiceCentral, please contact sales(at)servicecentral.com or 404-870-7070.



http://www.servicecentral.com

About RepairQ



RepairQ is a SAAS product, developed by BrickWire LLC, that is used by retail networks domestically and internationally to manage retail sales and repair service operations. Since 2003, BrickWire has provided web applications consulting & development services & solutions in a number of industries and verticals. In 2011, BrickWire launched the retail repair industry's first comprehensive business management software, RepairQ. Today RepairQ offers a software suite uniquely built to manage the daily operations of a growing network of store fronts. For more information on RepairQ, please contact sales(at)repairQ.io or 877-230-6317.



http://www.repairq.io





