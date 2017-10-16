LoSoMo Inc. Co-Founding Adviser Ascends to Firm’s Top Post

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Veronica Romney to take over as president of the Florida-based digital marketing agency.

LoSoMo, a full-service digital marketing and SEO agency specializing in location-based services, has appointed former Entrata Marketing Suite Director and proven marketing professional Veronica Romney as its new president, effective Oct. 16.

Romney, born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida, steps in as a top player at LoSoMo Inc. after an already illustrious career in marketing and product management.

Romney brings a cache of leadership and revenue-generating expertise to this new role, having directed and sold successful e-commerce startups in addition to her consecutive corporate employment in leading organizations. High performance at awarded and recognized agencies 180Fusion and Crexendo led her to the marketing department of Entrata. Under Romney’s leadership, Entrata advanced its cross-functional success across its entire marketing product suite that included SEO, PPC, Reputation Advisor, Prospect Portal, ILS, Craigslist and Facebook Integration, generating over $21 million in annual revenue. Above all, her countless opportunities to share her expertise with others at speaking engagements across the country drive her desire to finally break from the corporate world and help build businesses—her way.

As co-founder of LoSoMo, Romney has been instrumental in the agency’s operations as an adviser, serving in an unofficial role over the past three years. Now, as president, she is ready to execute big plans to take the company to the next level. Each layer of her career experience has laid the groundwork and foundation necessary to rocket LoSoMo’s already phenomenal growth.

“It’s incredibly humbling and beyond exciting to see how far our company has grown in just a short period of time,” Romney said. “We’ve bootstrapped LoSoMo since the beginning and its growth has come organically because of our clients and partners telling others about what makes us special. I’m ready to take LoSoMo to new heights!” LoSoMo has gained momentum and national recognition since opening its doors in 2014 by attracting clients interested in non-traditional, customer-directed and uniquely tailored marketing packages. Focusing on the “local” niche, the company’s diverse team is able to drill down to measurable and metric-driven results, providing top results for clients. LoSoMo has been named one of the Top Marketing Agencies by UpCity for 2017 and was a 2016 "People Love Us on Yelp" award winner.

For more information on LoSoMo, visit http://www.losomoinc.com or call (561) 923-9698.

About LoSoMo, Inc.



LoSoMo has deep domain expertise in all facets of digital and online marketing. Because the company offers a full range of marketing services, it can tailor packages to the budgetary, reach and outcome goals of each client. It specializes in delivering ad management, social media marketing and web design solutions designed to achieve strategic business goals by focusing on location-specific engagement strategies and measurable outcomes.

