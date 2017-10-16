Medieval Times Announces Fall Savings Special

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Purchase Tickets by October 31, 2017, for Shows Through January 31, 2018

Fall is the time for special savings at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California. Purchase tickets by October 31, 2017, and save on any show* through January 31, 2018. The special price includes the two-hour live action show and a four-course meal at special off-season prices. Adult tickets for any show is just $42.95*. Children (guests 12 and under) tickets are just $30.95*. That is a savings of up to $19 off the normal prices. This limited ticket special is only good at the Medieval Times Buena Park castle.

“Our Fall Savings Special is a great deal for local residents,” said Pedro Goite, general manager at Medieval Times, Buena Park, California, castle. “You can avoid the summer crowds and save money at the same time.”

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit http://www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament’s California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America’s No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County’s Celebration Destination. In 2017, Medieval Times received its seventh consecutive Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

*Must mention or enter code FALL2017 at time of purchase. May not be combined with any other offer or group rate. Tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Upgrades are additional. Not valid on prior purchases. Not valid for the late New Year’s Eve show. Valid at the Buena Park, California, location only for shows through 1/31/2018. Tickets must be purchased by 10/31/2017.

# # #

Contacts

Jessenia Rivera



Medieval Times Marketing Associate



(714) 523-1100, ext. 2220



jessenia.rivera(at)medievaltimes(dot)com







or

Dennis John Gaschen



714-633-6434



dgaschen(at)fullerton(dot)edu

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14805758.htm