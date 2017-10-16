MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Satisfies the Quest for Queso with The Best Quesonario

New Taste to Try Highlights Green Chile Queso and Certified Angus Beef®

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is making a case for queso with the newest addition to its Taste to Try campaign: The Best Quesonario. The loaded burger features Certified Angus Beef® smothered in green chile queso and topped with fresh tomato, fried onion strings, jalapeño slices and a touch of mayo all on a non-GMO potato bun. This is the first time MOOYAH has featured its green chile queso as a topping on a Certified Angus Beef® burger. The Best Quesonario will be featured from October 16 to November 12 at participating locations, but is available year-round on MOOYAH’s online ordering platforms or when Guests ask for it by name.

Each month, MOOYAH features a unique recipe through its popular Taste to Try series, which was created to show Guests just how many delicious combinations are available at MOOYAH. Inventive recipes have included the vegetarian creation The Meatless Beast and the hearty A-Wonderful burger. The Dallas-based better burger brand is dedicated to creating a Seriously Fun experience, and the Taste to Try program has been embraced by Guests nationwide.

“We’ve seen such a positive response throughout the country on the burgers featured in the Taste to Try series. All of the creations are made using fresh, high-quality ingredients which are paired together to create delicious burgers Guests can then order year-round,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of marketing for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The Best Quesonario is the perfect way to showcase our Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers and the perfect combination of spice and crunch, all smothered in melty, flavorful green chile queso.”

MOOYAH is committed to menu innovation and providing Guests with endless combinations of quality ingredients. Earlier this year, the brand switched to Certified Angus Beef® brand beef, which exceeds the qualifications of USDA Prime, Choice and Select.

“MOOYAH turned ten years old this year, but we’re just getting started. Over the past decade, we have become a standout in the booming better burger category, in large part because of our focus on providing superior service and high-quality food to every Guest, every time,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH. “The Taste to Try series allows us to showcase the endless options Guests have to customize their orders—a core differentiator from our competitors. Our Franchise Partners have embraced the Taste to Try program because it decreased order times and increased accuracy. It’s been a win all the way around and we plan to continue the program in 2018.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide event.



MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

