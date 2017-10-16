New Memoir Provides Exclusive Insight on Korean War

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

John Viola recounts memories repressed for 60 years

A mere four years after the closing of WWII, the world was once again thrown in strife. In 1950, the United States entered the Korean War and provided aid to South Korea against their northern neighbors and the Soviet Union.

John Viola was an 18-year-old boy at the time, eager to serve his country. He joined the navy never expecting the various battles he would encounter – both at home and abroad. Viola now shares insight into this brutal war and his post-war struggles in “The Second Truth: Korean War 1950-1953 The Forgotten War.”

In “The Second Truth” Viola chronicles his extensive military career and the harsh aftermath he faced upon his discharge. He shares four years of service in the Navy, two and a half years on a Destroyer, and 19 months of combat in Korean.

Viola showcases the unforgiving and stark realities of war, as well as the emotional toils faced by many Veterans upon returning home. He describes the day by day life of a solider simply trying to survive.

“The Second Truth follows the transition of a naïve boy to a man who was made to feel foolish and ashamed – a common theme among soldiers at that time,” Viola said. “Korean War Veterans never talked about the war because of the way the government has played it down. Therefore, it became the forgotten war.”

John Viola started recounting and processing repressed war memories with his wife nearly 60 years after the events of the Korean War. He didn’t realize how much he was affected by his time during and after service. He felt a nagging inside that he had to tell their story and now does so with his memoir “The Second Truth: Korean War 1950-1953 The Forgotten War.”

