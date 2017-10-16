nexVortex SIP Trunking Service Now Rated “Avaya Compliant”

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

SIP Trunking solution compatible with Avaya IP Office™ Platform

nexVortex, a leader in delivering cloud communication services to businesses, announced today that its SIP Trunking Service is compliant with key team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems, and services.

nexVortex's SIP Trunks help businesses save money while providing advanced functionality such as scalability on demand, multi-location deployment, and auto-detecting disaster recovery. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya IP Office™ Platform 10.0.

nexVortex is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, nexVortex is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

“nexVortex is proud to have successfully completed Avaya DevConnect compliance testing with our SIP Trunking Service and the Avaya IP Office Platform,” said Mike Nowak, vice president of sales at nexVortex. “Customers can now confidently pair our high-quality SIP Trunking Service with the Avaya IP Office Platform to take advantage of industry leading features such as autodetecting disaster recovery while experiencing our quality service, provisioning, and support.”

“nexVortex understands the importance of compliance testing and the value it brings to our mutual customers,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya. “Technology Partners like nexVortex help make IP communications accessible and affordable for our business customers.”

About Avaya



Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications—offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com.

About nexVortex



nexVortex is a leader in cloud communications for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multisite voice applications, hosted voice, hosted contact centers, and customized solutions. nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on four overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, Uncommon Commitment, and Uncommon Innovation. These principles drive nexVortex’s mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications. Visit http://www.nexVortex.com, follow us on social media, and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.

