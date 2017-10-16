NYA-EVO’s FJORD 36 ACTION PACK, an Adventure Backpack Engineered for Travelers to Keep their Gear Safe in Any Environment, Climbs Above Goal on Kickstarter

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Crowdfunders provide more than $20,500 in backing for “best all-round adventure backpack” designed for discerning travelers and wide-ranging uses from daily commutes to photo expeditions, rugged mountain hiking

The FJORD 36 ACTION PACK, designed by company NYA-EVO to be the best all-round adventure backpack on the market that allows users to keep all their gear safe regardless of extreme conditions, is climbing higher on Kickstarter – with backers investing more than $20,500 to make the product a reality on Kickstarter.

“We’re excited that the crowdfunding community is embracing FJORD 36 ACTION PACK, whether they’re planning a trip across town or a hike over a mountain range,” said NYA-EVO Co-founder Jensen Pauwels. said. “We engineered these as the perfect backpacks for people who want to move any type of precious gear safely and securely in the most unforgiving environments.”

Available in four colors including graphite black, pine green, powder white and midnight blue, each FJORD 36 features a spacious 2,196 cubic inches (36 liters) of packing space. The backpacks are also engineered with highly water-resistant fabrics and zippers – plus an aluminum frame for optimal load transfer.

Over the last year, the backpacks were tested by adventure photographers and explorers in the Nordics and across the globe and exposed to some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

“Based on that testing and the feedback we received, we kept refining the prototypes to until the FJORD 36 reached its current elite form,” Pauwels said. “We created a backpack with a very adaptive design that keeps your electronic gadgets safe throughout the work day, or keep your camera gear safe and secure during hiking and other outdoor excursions wherever they may take you.”

Other features include:



Wide back panel access for easy packing

A quick access laptop sleeve, A4 sized document pocket, expandable side pockets, valuables pocket and hip belt pouch.

Carry system for snowboard, skis, poles, helmet, dual ice axes and avalanche tool pocket.

Available with NYA-EVO padded removable camera insert system (RCI)

Multiple tripod attachment options, memory card pockets and camera accessory pockets.

A rain cover, gear compression system and hydration system.

The final size of the FJORD 36 was also made to be carry on compliant with most major airlines, with compression straps that can be used when the bag is not full to make it even more compact.

To meet the specific needs of photographers, the team developed removable camera inserts (RCIs) for the FJORD 36 that are designed for optimal protection and customization, and engineered and tested to withstand major impacts and to fit seamlessly into the backpack.

“Essentially, one was made for the other,” Pauwels said. “The last thing you should worry about while on an epic adventure is if your costly gear will make it safely.”

Users can choose between three RCI sizes, small, medium and large, which gives them the freedom to customize and carry what they want, when they want – leaving other RCIs at home when necessary. Furthermore, all RCIs collapse flat to save space when needed, and they’re delivered in their own lightweight fabric packing bag that can also be used as a laundry bag or accessory storage.

“Our grand ambition was to develop the best all-round adventure backpack on the market while allowing you to carry all your gear safely and comfortably in harsh conditions, and the FJORD 36 achieves that goal,” Pauwels said. “With this backpack, you can go further than ever before with the confidence that your gear is going to be fine regardless where your travels take you.”

For more information or to order the adventure backpack at a discount during the crowdfunding campaign, visit the FJORD 36 Action Pack Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

