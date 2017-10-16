Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Welcomes IP Attorney

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Benjamin Kusiak focuses his practice on patent prosecution, litigation and other IP-related services

The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel is pleased to announce that IP attorney Benjamin Kusiak has joined the firm, bringing a mechanical engineering background and experience in patent law.



Kusiak focuses his practice in the area of intellectual property law, assisting emerging and established companies in the medical and technology industries with the preparation and prosecution of patent applications.

He brings to Panitch Schwarze a wealth of legal and scientific experience. Previously, he served as a legal writer for Reed Technology and Information Services where he was responsible for researching topics in patent law. He focused particularly on changes to the U.S. patent law system in the wake of the America Invents Act, such as inter partes review and post grant review proceedings. He also composed articles that identified solutions to common challenges for patent law practitioners.

Kusiak received his law degree from Pennsylvania State University’s Dickinson School of Law. He also received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State. While studying for his master’s degree, he was the primary researcher on the design of an innovative biomedical device. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm’s IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and Internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm’s long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14807085.htm