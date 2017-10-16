Plastic Surgeon Dr. Everett has been published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Plastic Surgeon Marc Everett, MD publishes original article on the Safest Practices for Autologous Buttock Augmentation With Fat Grafting Using Roller Pump Injection, a.k.a. the Brazilian Butt Lift.

Plastic Surgeon Marc Everett, MD specializes in the research and presentation of plastic surgery safety measures for some of the most popular aesthetic procedures, such as the Brazilian Butt Lift, abdominoplasty and liposuction. Dr. Everett studied general surgery in New York and plastic surgery in Philadelphia. He then went on to complete nine years of graduate medical education with the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery endorsed fellowship in Houston, sponsored by the largest private aesthetic plastic surgery practice in Texas.

Dr. Everett's additional year of graduate medical training allowed him to immerse himself in the study of patient safety and to perfect his surgical skills by absorbing the unique techniques of internationally recognized surgeons from the Houston group and throughout the United States.

The doctor has shared his in-depth studies in patient safety and surgical techniques and has written and published the largest Brazilian Butt Lift series in the literature. Dr. Everett presents Brazilian Butt Lift safety practices and updates as well as new techniques for abdominoplasty, and he teaches liposuction safety to plastic surgeons nationally and internationally. Dr. Everett is also involved in researching pain reducing techniques for breast and body surgery. Dr. Everett is an experienced researcher in the field of plastic surgery and his most recent publication was featured in the June 23, 2017, Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

You can read and review the “Safest Practices for Autologous Buttock Augmentation With Fat Grafting Using a Roller Pump Injection Technique” by Dr. Everett HERE in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. The therapeutic evidence revealed in this published study shows that buttock augmentation using a roller pump injection has an extremely low risk of complications and can be performed safely and efficiently with this specialized technique. Dr. Everett is available to examine potential patients and will personally describe the technique and standard safety measures in a private consultation.

Updated and Proven Techniques Produce Beautiful Results

Dr. Everett offers beautiful results using the most advanced buttock augmentation practices at the prestigious Doctors Plastic Surgery with locations in New York and Chicago. Dr. Everett provides outstanding results for male and female plastic surgery patients by combining the instruction that he has gained from world experts with the knowledge that he has gained from his cutting-edge research and hands-on experience with performing this procedure on his own patients. Patients comfortably discuss their hopes and goals with Dr. Everett in a friendly and compassionate environment. Body contouring and the Brazilian Butt Lift are no longer gender-specific. Men and women can seek and receive the measurements they desire to gain the look they want.

Dr. Everett is actively involved in the pursuit of the best techniques for the best lasting results and least painful recovery possible for his patients. Call the Doctors Plastic Surgery New York location at 718.395.5220 or Chicago at 312.313.2833 to request a consultation with Dr. Everett. It is Dr. Everett's passion to help men and women address their individual cosmetic goals. Affordable and safe tummy tucks, Brazilian Butt Lifts and liposuction are available at Doctors Plastic Surgery.

