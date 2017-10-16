Portland’s Veteran Financial Services Expert Jim Pittman Elected President of Prestigious Million Dollar Round Table

One of the top global producers in life and disability insurance industry, Pittman is hailed also for leading the growing market for long-term care insurance

Veteran Portland financial services professional Jim Pittman, founder and president of Insurance Consulting Services (ICS), has been selected to serve as President of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). As President, he represents the top life insurance and financial services professionals worldwide based on production, knowledge, client service and ethics. Pittman is also recognized as a Top of the Table Member placing him in the top 5% of all global MDRT members.

As MDRT President, Pittman will work closely with the organization to maintain the association’s strict membership, professional, and ethical standards, as well as provide a unique mix of networking and resources to help members broaden their expertise, grow their businesses and educate clients about the importance of financial planning.

“MDRT has made an immeasurable impact on my career and business,” says Pittman, who will lead the organization of 62,000 international members from 500 companies and 69 nations for a one-year term. “I am honored to carry on its unparalleled legacy and look forward to serving as President.”

Pittman’s new role leading MDRT aligns perfectly with his goals for his own company. As an insurance professional, to grow and serve people is most important. MDRT, which provides education, mentoring and insurance products globally to members, will take him worldwide. Pittman sees himself making an impact on a bigger stage but tantamount to the one at home—recognizing that in the insurance industry policies, tax laws, tools and products change but people don’t. Pittman enjoys a long list of clients and industry professionals who are quick to refer him for his deep expertise and integrity.

“If I were to gather together Jim Pittman and all his peers, Jim would immediately rise to the top—he has a unique and productive ability to synthesize client issues and suggest resolutions, which are both creative and practical,” says Stephen Kantor, Partner, Samuels Yoelin Kantor Seymour & Spinrad, and LLP. “He blends his expansive technical ability with a pleasant and enjoyable personality so it is always a pleasure to work with him.”

As a member of the Society of Financial Services Professionals, Pittman is constantly studying and researching. He has been designated an expert in a number of categories in his efforts to stay current on industry services and products to keep his clients informed. In 2009, Pittman, who is one of a handful of Licensed Insurance Consultants in the State of Oregon, won the prestigious Bud Horn award from the Oregon Association of Insurance and Financial Planners. This award is presented periodically to a professional who has shown dedicated commitment and has made a significant positive impact on the insurance community.

“Frankly, I have learned that there’s a kind of magic that we provide our clients—peace of mind, freedom to live life without worry, an understanding that they have a sound long-term financial plan that will support their family,” says Pittman. “What we put into play today will have an incredible impact tomorrow. We are delivering financial freedom and security for our clients. I get to see more of how it works in real life as I get older.”

About MDRT



Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 62,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 69 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

About Insurance Consulting Services, Inc.



Based in Portland, Oregon, Insurance Consulting Services, Inc. (ICS) is a recognized leader in life insurance, wealth transfer and estate planning, and business continuation for business owners and ultra-affluent individuals. ICS provides consulting services and products to help people plan for long-term care, life insurance and disability. ICS’s planning process focuses on continuous collaboration with all of the key advisors who work on their clients’ behalf to ensure successful, quality outcomes. As an Affiliate Firm of M Financial Group, ICS offers clients access to institutionally priced, proprietary insurance products that are not available through traditional retail or brokerage channels. For more information about Insurance Consulting Services, Inc., visit http://www.icspdx.com. For more information about M Financial Group, visit http://www.mfin.com.

