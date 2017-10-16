Positronic Announces Investment in Singapore-based Plasmotech Pte Ltd.

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Positronic, a leading global manufacturer of high-reliability electronic connectors based in Springfield, Missouri, USA, has made a significant investment in Singapore-based Plasmotech Pte Ltd., a precision molding company.

“This investment strengthens our in-house capabilities in the design and fabrication of precision molds, injection molding of precision plastic components and automated assembly processes,” states Positronic President and CEO, John Gentry. “Plasmotech has been a valuable partner of Positronic for many years and provides a synergistic and strategic element as we continue to execute our aggressive growth plan. This merger will create opportunities for both companies to expand our market presence,” he added.

Established in 1994, Plasmotech serves the automotive, electrical component, electronic connector and general industrial markets with engineered solutions centered on high-precision, mass-produced molded products. With nearly 200 employees, the company has the capabilities, experience and resources to bring high-quality products from the drawing board to any global customer base at competitive prices and lead times.

Plasmotech has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO/TS 16949:2009. To learn more about Plasmotech’s capabilities, please visit http://www.plasmotech.com.

About Positronic:

Positronic has manufactured high-reliability electronic connectors, accessories and build-to-print cable assemblies since 1966. Its primary markets include military, space, commercial aerospace, medical, industrial, test and rail. The company’s core capabilities include solid machined contacts with low resistance and high conductivity for use in standard and quick-turn custom connectors. Positronic is known globally for the unique ability to quickly modify existing products or create new products to meet application-specific needs. Visit http://www.connectpositronic.com for more details.

