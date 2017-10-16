Second Annual Concrete Polishing & Staining (CP&S) Conference and Expo Continues to Educate in Niche Industry

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Concrete polishers, stainers, and related professionals joined manufacturers and suppliers for the 2017 Concrete Polishing & Staining (CP&S) Conference and Expo October 5-7 in Pittsburgh, PA for three days of conference sessions, an Exhibit Hall, and an All-Day Leadership Boot Camp in the only event focused exclusively on polished concrete.

The industry’s most successful leaders shared their extensive knowledge with attendees through 17 comprehensive sessions covering topics such as concrete repair, light-cured coatings, specifications, overlayments, and more. In addition to technical training, courses also offered information on business management including how to price a polished concrete job, winning repeat customers and setting expectations — to name a few. Many participants took advantage of the 7 courses which were accredited by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for continuing education learning units.

Prior to the start of the event, Brad Humphrey kicked off his All-Day Leadership Boot Camp – Leaders on a Mission 2017– tailored specifically for leaders in the construction industry.

“In the niche industry of polishing concrete, we are happy to offer further education for polishing concrete professionals” stated Ryan Olson, show manager of CP&S. “Offering a place where attendees can network with exhibitors while learning technical and business skills – all under one roof – is a valuable piece of our show.”

The two-day Exhibit Hall allowed attendees and exhibitors personalized one-on-one time for networking, discussions, and answering questions. Exhibitors shared new products/equipment, emerging trends, and demonstrations with attendees.

CP&S brought together vendors, manufacturers, and suppliers; polishing contractors; flooring, resurfacing and coatings contractors; architects, designers and specification writers; and engineers from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Plans are already underway for the 2018 conference. Details will be announced on CPSconference.com.

CP&S is presented by Concrete Contractor magazine, Polishing Contractor, ForConstructionPros.com and AC Business Media Construction Network brands.

For details on CP&S, visit CPSconference.com.

