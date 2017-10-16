Senske Services Honors Military Families with Its Decorated Family Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

This holiday season, Senske will once again participate in Decorated Family, which finds 200 families of deployed service men and women across the country and decorates their homes for Christmas. Senske has had an ongoing commitment to the program each year since 2003.

Decorated Family allows friends and families to nominate a person serving in the military. The nominee’s family will then be eligible to be chosen for professional light installation for the holidays. “Decorated Family allows us to give back to the community and recognize those who serve in our military branches,” says Becca Presley, Senske's Director of Marketing.

With Veteran’s Day just a few weeks away, honoring servicemen and women is top of mind for Senske. The company is currently accepting nominations through its Decorated Family page on senske.com. Each nomination should include a name, phone number, address, and email as well as a story explaining the nomination. All nominations are due on November 15th and winners will be chosen on the 17th at 12:00 pm PST.



The Decorated Family program, with help from Christmas Décor, has been in existence for over a decade. It began when a former Senske branch manager attended a holiday dinner party and thought of all the military members serving overseas who wouldn’t be able to celebrate with their loved ones.

