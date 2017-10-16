Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) (NYSE: TEVA) between November 15, 2016 and August 2, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information concerning the Company’s business and outlook. In particular, it is alleged that Teva failed to disclose and/or omitted the true negative impact of the acquisition and integration of Actavis Generics on the Company’s financial results and business prospects.

If you suffered a loss in Teva, you have until October 23, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

