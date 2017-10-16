Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (“Vitamin Shoppe”) (NYSE: VSI) between March 1, 2017 and August 8, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/vitamin-shoppe-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s retail segment was continuing to dramatically decline, as its ongoing “reinvention plan” was not meeting with success; (2) ongoing changes to the Company’s operating plan brought about through this “reinvention plan” had already rendered the more than $168 million in goodwill being carried on Vitamin Shoppe’s books for the retail segment impaired and Vitamin Shoppe was improperly delaying recognizing that impairment charge; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Vitamin Shoppe’s financial prospects.

If you suffered a loss in Vitamin Shoppe, you have until October 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

