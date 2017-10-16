The First Tee Offers Once-In-A-Lifetime Golf Experiences Through Charitybuzz To Raise Funds For Youth Programs

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

More than 30 national chapters of The First Tee are participating in a special Charitybuzz auction featuring unforgettable experiences that will be auctioned off online to raise funds for its programs that educate and empower young people through the game of golf: charitybuzz.com/thefirsttee.

Through after-school and in-school programs, The First Tee helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.

Lots up for auction include “bucket-list” golf trips like Prairie Dunes Golf Club, Sutton Bay, St. Andrews in Scotland, Hollywood Golf Club, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst, among others; a round of golf with Morgan Hoffmann; and two exclusive chairman’s passes to the Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 29-Feb. 4), including special viewing behind the 16th hole and entry to the after-party.

Charitybuzz is the original and most connected online auction platform for nonprofits, offering exclusive opportunities for bidders to live their dreams and make a difference. To learn more about The First Tee and view all the national chapters’ auction lots, visit charitybuzz.com/thefirsttee now through Oct. 26.

Charitybuzz raises funds for nonprofits around the globe through online auctions with the world's most recognizable celebrities and brands. Featuring access to acclaimed actors and musicians, business and political leaders, sports stars, luxury travel, couture fashion, rare memorabilia, and more, Charitybuzz brings its online community of bidders exclusive opportunities to live their dreams and make a difference. Since launching, Charitybuzz has raised more than $200 million for charity. Its roster of celebrity supporters includes President Clinton, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffet, Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift, Ralph Lauren, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Barbra Streisand, Howard Stern, Chevy Chase, Billy Joel, HBO, Victoria's Secret, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, John Varvatos, David Yurman, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, and Beyoncé.

Charitybuzz is a member of Charity Network, which also includes Chideo, a charity video network, and charity online sweepstakes platform, Prizeo. To learn more, visit charitybuzz.com.

Charity Network, named one of Fast Company’s 2017 Most Innovative Companies, harnesses the power of celebrity, technology, and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world’s toughest challenges. With a mission to complement traditional fundraising models and help charities transition from analog to digital, Charity Network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for causes across the globe. Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Charitybuzz, Chideo, and Prizeo. Each platform is a leader in its own field: Charitybuzz in online charity auctions, Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences, and Chideo in cause and entertainment content. These three consumer-facing platforms, all working in tandem, reach a broad and diverse group of donors from millennials to baby boomers through a network of syndicated partners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Company, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Twitter, Delta Airlines, and more. Together with its partners, Charity Network can amplify a cause message to reach over 80% of US TV households and more than 100 million unique visitors each month. To learn more please visit charitynetwork.com.

The First Tee (http://www.thefirsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. With its home office at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., The First Tee reaches young people on golf courses, in elementary schools, and at other youth-serving locations.

Since its inception in 1997, The First Tee has grown its network to deliver programs in all 50 United States. In 2016, The First Tee brought character education through the game of golf to more than 5.3 million young people. The First Tee’s Founding Partners are LPGA, the Masters Tournament, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and the USGA. Johnson & Johnson is The First Tee’s Legacy Partner and Southern Company is its Education Patron. Former President George W. Bush serves as honorary chair.

