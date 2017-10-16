The NAPCP Announces the 2017 CPCP Scholarship Recipients

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The NAPCP has awarded five scholarships to Commercial Card and Payment end-users to sit for the Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) exam and earn this important industry credential.

In 2017, TD Bank sponsored five scholarships to end-users to sit for the NAPCP's Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) exam. We are pleased to announce the following recipients of this new program, and thank TD Bank for its support and commitment to advancing the careers of industry participants.



Denise Eldridge

Sharol Hawley

Stacie Hopper

Kyla Van Zile

David Wang

The winners were selected by the Purchasing Card Professional Certification Council (PCPCC), the program’s governing body.

Click here to read about the recipients.

About the CPCP



The CPCP credential is awarded to P-Card professionals who have demonstrated experience and understanding of the body of knowledge necessary to administer a Purchasing Card program. This credential focuses on individual skills and knowledge of specialized P-Card functions. Achieving this designation allows P-Card professionals to be recognized for their exemplary level of expertise. According to the NAPCP 2016 Global Salary Survey, those industry professionals who hold a CPCP earn an average of 9% more than those without this credential.

For more information about earning your CPCP credential, click here.

About the NAPCP



The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of more than 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808339.htm