The National Campaign Announces New Select360 Consulting Services

The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy (The National Campaign) is pleased to announce Select360, an innovative and solutions-based suite of consulting services. From off-the-shelf training tools to tailored support and technical assistance geared toward non-profits, foundations and health care organizations Select360 is designed to help organizations access the tools and support they need to educate stakeholders and provide them with access to accurate and resonant sexual health information.



“For more than 20 years, The National Campaign has worked to improve the lives of young people across this nation, by contributing to the historic reductions in teen and unplanned pregnancy,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, The National Campaign. “Our experience has helped us understand what works to facilitate systems change, behavior change, and provider change. Our Select360 consulting services, offers customized support to help build innovative solutions at the national, state, and local levels so that we can continue to ensure that young people have what they need to decide their futures.”

Select360 offers:



Strategic communications and audience engagement, including effective message framing and strategies for reaching different audiences, social marketing, and employing user-centered design.

Digital outreach, including creating original content or repurposing existing content, providing access to the largest library of content for birth control and sexual health anywhere, and developing mobile apps and other digital tools.

Program design and measurement, including provider and systems training for One Key Question™ to support women’s power to decide if, when, and under wat circumstances to get pregnant.

Policy and advocacy strategy, including helping organizations to identify, develop, and promote a variety of policy options that will advance their efforts.

The National Campaign’s Select360 is built on more than 20 years of providing reliable and accurate information about sexual health, including all methods of contraception. The Select360 offerings are based on the organization’s history of providing unbiased and evidence-based information—meeting audiences where they are.

“Select360 is a continuation of our long history of supporting organizations and communities to reach their goals,” Ehrlich said. “It allows us to provide our clients with solutions and tools to equip those they serve with the power to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant.”

To learn more about Select360, and to find out which services and solutions are best for your organization, visit http://www.thenationalcampaign.org/select360.

About The National Campaign: The National Campaign is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that seeks to improve the lives and future prospects of children and families by preventing teen and unplanned pregnancy. Please visit us at http://www.TheNationalCampaign.org or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

